Opus Price Tops $0.0014 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Opus has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $197,293.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

