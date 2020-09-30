Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

