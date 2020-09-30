Osterreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osterreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OSTIY stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00. Osterreichische Post has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSTIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Osterreichische Post from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Osterreichische Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

