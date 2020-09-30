Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.64. 19,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

