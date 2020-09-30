Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.64. 19,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit