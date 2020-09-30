Pantos Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $15,435.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00268395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.01613949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00181343 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

