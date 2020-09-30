ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $912,189.35 and $567.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,812.41 or 0.99867858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00152650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

