PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.