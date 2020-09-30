PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Reaches $311,259.61

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $311,259.61 and approximately $17.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00271731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01593184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00177031 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

