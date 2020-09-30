PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PDRDY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.