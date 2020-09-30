Pexip Holding (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in September

Pexip Holding (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS PXPHF remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Wednesday. Pexip has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Pexip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

