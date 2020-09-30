Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $50,443.64 and approximately $224.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,828.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.03354026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.02115893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00429699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.01019359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00601355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050120 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011802 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 36,134,896,594 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

