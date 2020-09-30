Physiomics (LON:PYC) Releases Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PYC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 1,050,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.35. Physiomics has a 52-week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and a PE ratio of -38.25.

In related news, insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £35,839.92 ($46,831.20).

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

