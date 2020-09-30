PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.36 and last traded at $171.00. 65,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 77,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,072,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,397,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

