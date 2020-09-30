Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $774,902.68 and $1,467.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00642370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.48 or 0.04838345 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,749,366 coins and its circulating supply is 421,488,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

