Pizza Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $578,517.19 and approximately $504.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004488 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.