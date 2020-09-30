Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in September

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 1,125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 437,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,410. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNHF shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Planet 13 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

