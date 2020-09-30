Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $$4.80 on Wednesday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

