POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

