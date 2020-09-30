Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $24.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00428708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Koinex, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

