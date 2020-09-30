Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.54. 336,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.47. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.