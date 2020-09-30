Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $123.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.74 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $284.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $692.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.92 million to $726.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $640.93 million, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 736,815 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 40,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.24.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

