Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 6% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $5,756.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,442,515 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

