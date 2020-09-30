PRiVCY (PRIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $28,544.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00087333 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023725 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

