Profile Utility Token Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $131,742.21 and approximately $31.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,843.68 or 1.00098883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00152691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

