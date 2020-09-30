Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 26,331 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $751,486.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

PGNY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,480. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

