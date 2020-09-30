Provexis (LON:PXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Provexis (LON:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Provexis stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.72 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.71. Provexis has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Provexis Company Profile

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

