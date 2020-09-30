PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

PHM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 4,560,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,030. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,225,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

