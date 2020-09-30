Pure Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00651957 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04943264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

