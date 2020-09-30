Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $236.34 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Qtum has a market cap of $236.34 million and $198.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00022475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Huobi, BCEX and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,790,056 coins and its circulating supply is 97,270,636 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitbns, Coindeal, BitForex, EXX, Kucoin, Liqui, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Iquant, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitfinex, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Exrates, Binance, Bithumb, BCEX, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, ABCC, Crex24, CoinEx, GOPAX, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Coinone, Cobinhood, Liquid, DigiFinex, Coinrail, DragonEX, HBUS, Coinsuper, Ovis and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

