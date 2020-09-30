Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

