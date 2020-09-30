Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 9.1% Higher

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Shares of Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 116,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 109,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 25.70 and a quick ratio of 25.48.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

