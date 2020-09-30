Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.13. Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 545,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

