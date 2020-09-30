RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts predict that RAKUTEN INC/ADR will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

