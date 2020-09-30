Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $84.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $180.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $206.45 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

RNGR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

