Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,077.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $461,494.63 and approximately $144,077.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, BitForex and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.61 or 0.05287626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, ABCC, FCoin, Coinrail, HADAX, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

