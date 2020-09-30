Reach (LON:RCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.86 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $225.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

