Reach PLC (LON:RCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.63

Reach PLC (LON:RCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RCH traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 75.30 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 416,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.86 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $225.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

Reach (LON:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCH. Barclays raised their price target on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

