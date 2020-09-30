Real Estate Investors PLC. Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:RLE)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 26.73 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.24. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 26.66 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of $49.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Dividend History for Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit