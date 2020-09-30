Real Estate Investors PLC. Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 26.73 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.24. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 26.66 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of $49.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

