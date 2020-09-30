Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $324,604.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00270670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00092210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01599308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00179430 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 98,331,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,513,198 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

