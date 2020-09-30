RealTract (RET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One RealTract token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $136.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.01615045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00182597 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

