RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RBGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 449,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

