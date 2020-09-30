Refereum Price Reaches $0.0003 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, DDEX and Gate.io. Refereum has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $13,661.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

