Regalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $44,152.39 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $44,152.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 285.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

