RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
