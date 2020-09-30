RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.75.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit