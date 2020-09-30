Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $54.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

