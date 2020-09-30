Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $226,548.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinPlace, Bancor Network and Binance. Request has a market cap of $22.50 million and $226,548.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, CoinPlace, WazirX, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Mercatox, Coineal, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, CoinExchange and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

