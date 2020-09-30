Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 42,578 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 42,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $1,464,683.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 283,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,774. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

