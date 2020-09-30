RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RGCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 3,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

