RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RCP opened at GBX 1,852 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.10. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 23.92 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,105 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

