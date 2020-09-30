RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON RCP opened at GBX 1,852 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.10. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 23.92 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,105 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.
About RIT Capital Partners
