Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RMHB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 193,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,047. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

